CPI(M) takes out rally to CBI office to protest 'delay' in probe into R G Kar case

Kolkata: Voicing displeasure over the "delay" in carrying out investigations by the CBI into the rape and murder of a medic of RG Kar hospital over three months ago, CPI(M) and its frontal organisation on Thursday organised a rally to the central agency's office in Salt Lake near here.

Thousands of CPI(M) workers and members of its youth wing DYFI and student wing SFI held red flags, sang songs and raised slogans as they walked from Ultadanga to the CBI office, covering a distance of around two km.

The procession was led by CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty and party state secretary Md Salim.

"Over 100 days have passed (since the rape and murder of the medic). But excepting one prime accused Sanjay Roy, CBI has not been able to track those directly involved in the heinous crime and those who had conspired to cover up the heinous crime which tarnished the image of Bengal," Chakraborty said.

"We smell a nexus between the BJP government at the Centre and the TMC-led regime to shield those actively involved. We will remain on the road till justice is achieved," he alleged.

DYFI leader Meenakshi Mukherjee said that after the August 9 incident in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, several other brutal cases of atrocities and murders of women had taken place in the state.

If investigators treat such incidents in a perfunctory manner, more such crimes will take place in future, she claimed.

As the rallyists were stopped by CISF personnel before the closed gate of the CBI office at the CGO Complex, party activists shouted slogans outside.

Senior police officials were present at the spot.