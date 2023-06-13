CPI(M) Panchayat poll nominee dies in road mishap

Cooch Behar: A CPI(M) Panchayat poll candidate was killed in a road accident after submitting her nomination. On Tuesday, an accident occurred on Mathabhanga Sitalkuchi Road in Baudia Bazar area, where a CPI(M) candidate lost her life after being hit by a dumper. She was returning home after submitting her nomination at the Sitalkuchi BDO office for the upcoming Panchayat polls.



The victim, Ayesha Bibi (45) from Khalisamari village, accompanied by her son Azad Mia, had gone to submit her nomination on Tuesday morning.

As they were riding back home on Azad’s motorcycle, a speeding dumper in the Baudia Bazar area collided with the motorcycle.

Both mother and son were knocked down on the street. Azad survived as he was wearing a helmet. Ayesha Bibi succumbed to her head injuries on the spot.

Azad was immediately taken to the Sitalkuchi Block Health Centre for treatment.

Kumar Sunny Raj, the Additional District Superintendent of Police, stated: “The body has been recovered and sent to the Mathabhanga Mortuary for autopsy. Probe is on.”