CPI(M) must publish list of candidates who got medical seats through quota: TMC

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson, Kunal Ghosh on Sunday demanded that CPI(M) should publish a list of candidates who were given medical admission through quota seats.



He also wanted to know how many of them secured admission through the Chief Minister’s quota. Ghosh demanded that CPI(M) should publish the names of the candidates who had got into the medical course after failing the joint entrance examination.

The development took place a day after North Bengal development minister Udayan Guha who earlier belonged to Forward Block launched an unprecedented attack on former Bengal Chief Minister Jyoti Basu and said Basu secured medical admission of a candidate who got second division in HS through Chief Minister’s quota seats.

Incidentally, on March 31, Ghosh published a list featuring the names of 13 people who, Ghosh claimed, were ensured government jobs during the erstwhile Left Front government by CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty.

Ghosh further claimed that all these people are somehow related to Chakraborty. Ghosh made explosive claims on his Twitter handle saying that many of his relatives got government jobs during the regime of the Left Front government.

Ghosh also posed a question before Chakraborty if the list was correct. TMC has raised allegations that several CPI(M) leaders, their kin and party workers got jobs illegally in the state government primary schools and demanded that Central probe agencies conduct an unbiased investigation instead of just targeting the Trinamool leaders.

Following his claim, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, a few days ago addressing a Press conference, revealed several names of CPI(M) leaders and their kin and fellow party workers who got jobs in government primary schools.

Guha attacking Jyoti Basu triggered a fresh political row between Trinamool and CPI(M).

“Jyoti Basu had also carried out a scam. During that time many deserving candidates did not get medical admission after securing first division in

the HS examination. There were 10 medical seats reserved in medical and engineering each under the Chief Minister’s quota. CPI(M) leader Manik Dutta’s son who passed in the second division has now become a doctor. His admission was secured by the then Chief Minister Jyoti Basu. “Was Basu not involved in a scam?” Guha asked.