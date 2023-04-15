CPI(M) man held for duping job seeker of Rs 11 lakh

kolkata: A member of the CPI(M) in Chandipur of East Midnapore was arrested from Chinsurah on Thursday for allegedly duping a man worth around Rs 11 lakh on the pretext of arranging jobs for his son and daughter.



According to sources, the complainant identified as Swapan Das of Nandigram lodged a complaint at the Chinsurah police station had given money to the accused CPI(M) member Partha Mondal for appointment of his son and daughter in government offices. Das told the cops that his neighbour Sudipta Hazra had introduced him to a man identified as Amit Payra who claimed that he is an employee of in a Central government department.

He allegedly told Das that he knew some people who can arrange jobs for his son and daughter against some money. Payra reportedly told Das that in east Midnapore Mondal is the person who can arrange jobs.

The accused reportedly assured Das that his son and daughter will be appointed in a Central government department but later informed that the jobs will be arranged in the state Health department. He had also taken about Rs 11 lakh from Das. On April 11, he had handed over a copy of an appointment letter on his son’s name in Group D post of Chinsurah Hospital and told him to give about Rs 1.5 lakh more following which original letter would be given for joining. Out of suspicion when Das went to the Chinsurah hospital, they came to know that the letter was forged.