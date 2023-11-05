CPI(M) keen on restructuring party org before LS polls

Kolkata: CPI(M) and the party top brass is keen on restructuring the organisation at the grassroots level ahead of Lok Sabha polls with young generations being inducted into the party fold. Top CPI(M) leaders in their extended state committee meeting that started from Friday in Howrah discussed replenishment of organisational strength by inducting fresh blood.



It may appear an up-hill task as the party’s organisation is completely dismantled. Three new faces will be inducted into the new committee, it was decided. The party leaders are trying to find out lapses which need to be addressed immediately. A 30-page report has been distributed among the workers in the meeting that highlighted the importance of strengthening the organisation at the

booth level.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha election scheduled to take place next year, the CPI(M) is planning a complete overhaul of the organisation at the grassroots level and also to assess several issues, including the incidents of vote transfer. The senior leaders reviewed how Left votes were transferred to BJP in some of the past elections in Bengal. In the 3-day extended state committee meeting the top leaders also discussed how the substantial footfall in their public meetings, are not translating into votes.

There is confusion among the party workers in the grassroots level regarding grand alliance INDIA. This too needs to be addressed, felt the top leaders. Forging alliance with the Congress is not giving the CPI(M) any substantial political mileage. The matter was reportedly taken up. After the Lok Sabha election in 2019, the CPI(M) leaders admitted in public that its voters shifted allegiance to BJP in a state like Bengal which the Left Front ruled from 1977 to 2011. This helped BJP win 18 seats, marking the party’s best ever performance in Bengal. This was the result of an extreme polarisation between the BJP

and TMC.