CPI(M) ‘divided’ over Salim’s meet with Kabir

Kolkata: Cracks appeared to have emerged within the CPI(M) in West Bengal after party state secretary Md Salim on Wednesday held a meeting with Kabir at a hotel in New Town, a move that drew criticism from a section of his party leaders.



Sources said that during a meeting of state leaders, Salim reportedly did not give any indication about the meeting he went on to hold later with Kabir. Several CPI(M) leaders questioned why no prior discussion was held within the party before the controversial meeting with suspended Trinamool Congress leader Kabir.

They also raised concerns over the secrecy maintained by the party’s current

state secretary. Salim’s meeting with Kabir triggered speculation about whether the CPI(M) was attempting to forge an alliance with Kabir’s one-month-old party, the Janata Unnayan Party (JUP).

Questions were raised across political circles. However, Salim downplayed the speculation, saying the meeting was merely an attempt to understand Kabir’s intentions and political thinking. Leaders across the political spectrum have also raised eyebrows over a party that has long projected itself as secular and anti-communal but now appearing to forge alliance with a controversial figure like Kabir, who has frequently courted controversy.

The CPI(M)-led Left Front had contested the 2021 Assembly elections in West Bengal in alliance with the Indian Secular Front (ISF). ISF leader Naushad Siddiqui emerged as the lone Opposition MLA other than the BJP.

Reiterating that his meeting with Kabir was aimed at understanding his intentions, Salim said several parties were yet to take a call on seat-sharing arrangements for the Assembly polls.