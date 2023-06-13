CPI(M)-Cong yet to forge alliance in N Dinajpur dist

Raiganj: Five days have passed since the process of filing nominations for Panchayat elections have begun. However, the alliance between CPI(M) and Congress is yet to see the light of day in North Dinajpur district. Both CPI(M) and Congress candidates in different places have submitted their nomination for both Gram Panchayat and Panchayat Samities without any discussions for seat adjustment.



The secretary of North Dinajpur CPI(M) committee Anowarul Hoque said: “We are still in discussion with Congress leaders for the seat adjustment in all GP, PS and ZP seats in the district. They are also considering. We expect that very soon we will reach a unanimous decision in respect of seat adjustment. The members of both parties have already submitted nomination papers in the same seats of many gram panchayats without consultation. After the alliance is made, some of them could withdraw their nomination papers. On June 14, our ZP members will submit their nominations in all blocks.”

The president of North Dinajpur Congress Committee Mohit Sengupta said: “As the elections were declared suddenly, we need some time to reach a seat adjustment. We already had meetings with our GP level members in the last four days.”

The TMC is not willing to give a serious thought to this alliance. “Both CPI(M) and Congress are spent forces. We are not worried about them, let alone a coalition,” stated Sandip Biswas, TMC spokesperson, North Dinajpur.