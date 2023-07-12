CPI(M) candidate joins TMC after winning from Kalna

Kolkata: A CPI(M) candidate in East Burdwan joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) after she won the Panchayat election.



Geeta Hansda approached the Trinamool Congress as soon as she was declared the winning candidate at the counting centre on Tuesday.

Hansda contested in the Panchayat election from the Kankuria Panchayat in Kalna-I block of East Burdwan for the CPI(M). On Tuesday, Hansda was also present at the counting centre. After counting, Hansda was declared winner of the election by 23 votes.

In the Kankuria Panchayat TMC won 17 seats, out of 18. After the announcement when Hansda came out, CPI(M) workers were preparing for celebration, Hansda approached the Trinamool Congress leaders and wished to join the party. Later she joined the TMC. Hansda later said that she was with the TMC but due to some reasons she joined CPI(M) and contested in the elections. “I was with the TMC. Had joined CPI(M) out of some differences of opinion. However, I joined TMC again,”

said Hansda.