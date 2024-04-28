CPI(M) alleges bias in poll panel report on Mamata’s ‘MCC violation’

Kolkata: Taking objection to the clean chit given to Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee by the poll panel in its report against allegations of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations during her Red Road speech on the occasion of Eid, the CPI(M) is learnt to have written to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal alleging that some of their officials have misrepresented facts in the report.



The Left party had earlier reportedly complained to the poll panel against Banerjee for alleged violation of MCC, alleging that she used a religious event on the occasion of Eid on Red Road to campaign for her party. The CPI(M) alleged that she stood beside religious leaders and openly urged people to vote for TMC to defeat the BJP in the state. The report compiled by the poll panel is learnt to have given a clean chit to Banerjee, claiming that she did not claim any favour from religious communities in her speech against the CAA and NRC. However, CPI(M) central committee member Shamik Lahiri has now reportedly submitted a video footage with the poll panel containing her speech at the Red Road event.

The Left party has also alleged that some of the officials in the CEO office have misrepresented the facts to compile a dubious report. It alleged that certain facts were deliberately ignored in the report. The party has called for a thorough probe into this matter. Further, it requested the poll panel to take action against the officials concerned who are allegedly responsible for suppression of facts. The CPI(M) has said that the poll panel cannot afford to remain biased if it wants to ensure a level playing field for all parties in this election which is supposed to be free and fair.