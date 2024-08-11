CP removes ACP who was in-charge of R G Kar Hosp police outpost

Kolkata: Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal, on Sunday, removed the the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) who was in-charge of the R G Kar Hospital outpost while the preliminary autopsy report was handed over to the family of the Post Graduate Trainee (PGT) doctor who was allegedly raped and then murdered.



On Sunday afternoon, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) went to the seminar hall (crime spot) for a probe. Police were given a separate room which is being used by the STF. Around 5:30 pm, Goyal, along with Additional Commissioner of Police (Addl. CP) III, Pandey Santosh, and other senior police officials reached the hospital amid the protest staged by the junior doctors and students. CP sought probe updates from SIT members.

Sources informed that Goyal has asked the SIT members to leave no stones unturned as many questions have been raised whether the accused civic volunteer Sanjoy Roy is the only one who was involved in the crime.

After almost two-and-a-half hours, Goyal came out of the hospital and said that the queries raised by the students have been addressed. He also claimed that the investigation is being done in a transparent way. The CP said: “Please approach us if you have any questions. There are several things going on which are rumors. Do not pay heed to any rumours.”

Meanwhile, Additional CP-I, Murli Dhar went to the deceased’s house in Panihati and met with her parents. He informed them about the developments and handed over the preliminary autopsy report. He said: “The autopsy report was handed over to the family. We have requested them for cooperation and they assured me that they will cooperate with us. We have also noted down the points which they told us.” Sources informed that the autopsy surgeon and others present during the autopsy are scheduled to visit the seminar hall on Monday before preparing the final report.

Meanwhile, Roy’s elder sister, who reportedly serves in the police, made it clear that neither of the sisters have any connection with the brother. While giving an interview over telephone to a vernacular news channel, she even mentioned that if her brother is awarded with death sentence, none of them will be receiving the body as they feel ashamed of his act.