CP orders heightened Vigil, naka checks across city

Kolkata: The Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Supratim Sarkar, on Monday, directed the OCs of all the police stations and traffic guards to be extra cautious and vigilant throughout the day to prevent any untoward incident during the Dol Yatra utsav, the festival of colours.



Sarkar, during a meeting with the OCs and other Kolkata Police officials at the Alipore Body Guard Lines, mentioned that the senior officers must supervise the entire arrangement, while the OCs will have to ensure that the police personnel performing duties on the road are vigilant.

The OCs of the police stations have been directed to patrol their respective jurisdiction frequently, including the police pickets deployed in sensitive areas and also directed to act promptly in case any complaint comes. The OCs of the traffic guards have been directed to conduct naka checking to prevent the menace of errant motorists. and act against the motorists driving under the influence of alcohol.