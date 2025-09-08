‘CP Kolkata to meet popular Puja committees on Wed’

Kolkata: Within just two weeks left before the commencement of the Bengali’s festive season, Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Manoj Kumar Verma is going to meet the organisers to discuss several issues and also to provide necessary directions.

This meeting, however, will be restricted to some of the popular Puja organisers of the city.

According to sources, the meeting with the Puja organisers is scheduled to take place at the Dhana Dhanya Auditorium in Alipore on Wednesday. During the meeting, the CP likely to give some directions about crowd control, traffic matters along with several other issues which would be discussed.

The Puja committees have already been asked to send two representatives. Apart from the police, officials of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), CESC, WBSEDCL, state Fire and Emergency services department, state pollution control board and representatives of various administrative agencies will be present in the meeting. It is expected that about 1500 Puja organisers will be present in the meet.

Sources informed that through this meeting, the CP will provide a clear message about the do’s and don’ts mentioned in the law.