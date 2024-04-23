CP Kolkata distributes ORS, other essentials among traffic cops

Kolkata: Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Vineet Kumar Goyal on Monday distributed ORS, water bottles, umbrellas and sunglasses to the Kolkata traffic police personnel.



He handed over the items to the traffic cops at Park Circus Seven Point Crossing. He said that the Kolkata Police was trying to provide all sorts of support for the cops performing duties under the scorching sun.

“These people have to work for long hours in very difficult conditions. We are trying our best to provide support,” said Goyal. The CP further informed that in places where there is no shelter for cops to guard themselves from sunlight, the umbrellas will help them to protect from the sun’s rays.