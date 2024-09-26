CP issues prohibitory orders

Kolkata: The commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Manoj Kumar Verma on Wednesday issued a prohibitory order to maintain the law and order situation in certain areas under the jurisdiction of Bowbazar and Hare Street police stations along with the Headquarters traffic guard.

According to the prohibitory order issued under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) no rallies, demonstrations or any kind of unlawful gathering is strictly prohibited from K C Das crossing towards Victoria House and its vicinity excluding Bentinck Street for 60 days from Wednesday.

This comes after police received source information about the violent demonstration likely to take place in the said area.

Any violation of the order will attract stringent penal action.