CP assures full support to Puja organisers, urges constant communication

Kolkata: Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Manoj Kumar Verma, has assured Puja organisers of full support during the Durga Puja festivities and urged them to maintain constant communication with the police.



On Wednesday during the coordination meeting between the police and the Puja organisers in the presence of other stakeholders like, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Fire and Emergency Services department, at the Dhana Dhanya auditorium CP said this.

According to sources, during the coordination meeting, several Puja committees reportedly mentioned suspected problems which may turn into a law and order situation.

Replying to the Puja organisers, Verma reportedly said that the point has been noted and will be looked after. He further asked the Puja committees to keep in touch with police personnel at their Puja pandals and inform cops about any unlawful activity if noticed.

From the meeting, it was also mentioned that adequate police personnel would be deployed in all the Puja pandals to evade chaos.

In addition to security arrangements, organisers brought up various concerns, such as the condition of roads and footpaths, along with other issues, which were addressed by the relevant stakeholders.

At the meeting, a representative from the Fire and Emergency Services department assured that an adequate number of fire tenders will be provided in the Bhangar area after Puja organisers from the said area complained of having fewer fire tenders in their local fire station.