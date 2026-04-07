CP Ajay Nand inspects nomination centres, reviews security arrangements

Kolkata: The Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Ajay Nand, along with a few other senior officers, visited the Jessop Building and Alipore Survey Building, which are designated as nomination centres, on Monday to review the preparedness of the police force.



According to police, CP, along with Additional Commissioner of Police (Addl. CP) IV, Pandey Santosh, along with Deputy Commissioner (DC), Central, Yeilwad Shrikant Jagannathrao and other officials visited the Jessop Building in the afternoon. From there, CP went to the Survey Building in Alipore. During his visit, he interacted with the police personnel deployed in each of the two nomination centres to assess the prevailing law and order situation. Also, Nand reviewed the anticipated challenges along with the security arrangements in place at both places. After interacting with the police personnel, CP passed the necessary directions to ensure the peaceful conduct of the nomination process.

It may be mentioned that last month, CP, along with other Kolkata Police officials, visited a few police stations and briefed the force about the directions passed by the Election Commission.