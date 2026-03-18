CP Ajay Nand assures fair polls, action on Panja house attack

Kolkata: The newly appointed Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Ajay Nand, on Tuesday, assured that the Kolkata Police’s focus will be on conducting free, fair and peaceful elections.



During a Press conference, the CP stated that the city police, under his leadership, will fulfil the expectations of citizens and political parties that the police will work impartially. The Kolkata top cop further mentioned that the city police is responsible for the safety and security of the citizens, and the officers and forces of Kolkata Police are capable enough to handle any law and order situation.

“Every election is challenging. The general public has expectations of the police. Political parties also expect the police to work impartially. The challenge of the police is to fulfil those expectations,” said the CP. Referring to the attack on state Cabinet minister Shashi Panja’s house in Girish Park, Nand said that central forces were not present in the area at that particular time.

He said: “At the time of the incident, the forces were not nearby. An inquiry is underway. We should have responded there, but the response was not adequate. It happened for a brief period, but it is not that we are not capable of handling such a situation.”

The CP said police would ensure such incidents do not recur, and action would be taken against those involved in the attack.

He also informed that at present, 30 companies of the Central Forces are in Kolkata. However, he was unaware of how many would come.

Nand also mentioned that the police force is determined, and it is their responsibility to conduct free and fair elections.

“All my police forces are working at ground level. As CP, I must provide support and strategic guidance. I should not fail in leadership. Before I scrutinise the role of my subordinates, I should look at myself—what I am supposed to do and whether I am doing it or not,” Nand added.