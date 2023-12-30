Covid test by KMC for Gangasagar pilgrims

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is making arrangements to conduct Covid tests of the pilgrims with the slightest symptoms in the temporary camps at Babughat ahead of their visit to Sagar Islands for taking holy dip on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.



“We will have arrangements of Covid tests and a person with the slightest symptom will undergo test,” Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation Firhad Hakim said.

Masks and sanitisers would be available at the health camp set up by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and the body temperature of the pilgrims will be checked through the thermal gun.

Those who will be found to be running a temperature or having symptoms of cough and cold will be taken to the health camp for Covid test.