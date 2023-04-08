Covid surge across the nation: State to increase surveillance

Kolkata: With a rise in Covid cases in the country, the Bengal government is also set to strengthen the surveillance and the stock taking exercises in all the districts.



Mock drills will be carried out by various states on April 10 and 11. The decision was taken in a meeting held by the Union Health ministry in which health ministers of various states and the health secretaries were present.

In the past 7 days the Covid infection has gone up by three times. Centre has already alerted various states after there was a sudden spike reported in the country. The Centre has informed the states about the way Coronavirus and influenza infections happen, their symptoms. State Health department has already started reviewing the infrastructure in various hospitals in the districts and how are they ready to combat Covid situation in the future.

State health department has laid emphasis on surveillance. All the districts will submit reports to the state Health department regarding the current status of infrastructure in the district hospitals. Covid positivity rate touched nearly 3 per cent in the state while last week, the rate remained at 1.1 per cent. Active Covid cases in the state remain around 200. Around 26 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours.

Incidentally, on March 25 when the Union Health ministry held a review meeting, the active cases in Bengal were registered at around 68.

The state health department is chalking out plans to tackle the Covid situation apprehending a further surge.

The state government has given instructions to ensure continuous monitoring of critical care infrastructure, including ventilators, so that the equipment is run efficiently during peak time.

Genome sequencing on samples from both private and government hospitals may be given the utmost importance if the situation demands so.

Hospitals may soon be asked to reactivate their Covid units.

The state government, following the Centre’s instructions, had increased genome sequencing of Covid positive samples in December last year. State health department officials have been carrying out meetings with the district officials to take stock of the preparedness.

A senior health department official said that all hospitals have been alerted. Coordination meetings are going

on with the districts at regular intervals.