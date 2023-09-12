Covid research award: CM congratulates Dipyaman Ganguli

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday congratulated Dr Dipyaman Ganguli of the CSIR Indian Institute of Chemical Biology (IICB) for winning Bhatnagar Award for Covid research.



Banerjee posted on her social media post on X (formerly Twitter): “Congratulations to Dr Dipyaman Ganguli, Immunologist, IICB, for getting the prestigious Bhatnagar Award for his pathbreaking works relating to covid research. The Bhatnagar award comes in the health related field to a scientist from Bengal after several years. Best

wishes, Doc!”