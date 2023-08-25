Covid protocols withdrawn: Mamata at Tele Academy Awards 2023

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while giving out the Tele Academy Awards to the filmmakers, actors and directors, at Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium, announced that the Covid protocols have been withdrawn.



While congratulating the winners, she encouraged the makers of the Bengali TV serials and web series to consider the potential impact of their work.

She advised them to raise awareness about the repercussions faced by wrongdoers, as viewers might attempt to emulate depicted crimes. She emphasised the importance of including legal consequences in their narratives as a deterrent. Banerjee’s appreciation for the Bengali TV industry shone through as she mentioned several well-known serials, such as ‘Anurager Chhowa’, ‘Bangla Medium’, ‘Jagaddhatri’, ‘Ramprasad’, and ‘Gaatchora’.

“If I happen to miss an episode, I become curious to discover its contents. Over time, I’ve even developed a sense of what might unfold in the next episode,” she said.

Since 2014, the government of West Bengal has organised the Tele Academy Awards where artistes from Bengali television were honoured for their performance and contribution to the entertainment field.

Late actor Aindrilla Sharma was honoured with a posthumous award for her contribution to TV.

Veteran actor Sumanta Mukherjee was given the Lifetime Achievement Award. Rachana Banerjee’s ‘Didi No 1’ won the award for best non-fiction show. It wasn’t a surprise when Leena Gangopadhyay and Snehahish Chakraborty bagged the best storyteller and screenwriter award.

Nimai Ghosh and Prasun Banerjee were felicitated too at the Tele Academy Award ceremony.

Meanwhile, Anindya Chatterjee from ‘Gaatchora’ bagged the best actor in a negative role award. Neel Bhattacharya and Tiyasha Lpcha from ‘Bangla Medium’ won the best TV pair award along with ‘Anurager Chhowa’ actors Dibyojyto Dutta and Swastika Ghosh. Dibyojyoti also went home with the best actor award and Ankita Mallick from ‘Jagaddhatri’ won the best actress.

Actress and TMC MLA June Maliah also won the Best Mother Award for her performance in ‘Gaatchora’.