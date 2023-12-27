Covid: ‘JN.1 not detected in any samples’

Kolkata: Covid sub variant JN.1 has not been found in any of the samples which had undergone genome sequencing in National Institute of Biomedical Genomics.



According to the sources in the state Health department, genome sequencing was performed on around 30 samples. Out of this, around 23 samples were picked up during September while seven samples were collected from the patients recently. Health officials have heaped a sigh of relief as JN.1 has not been found in any samples.

Incidentally, five fresh Covid cases were reported in the city on Tuesday. They have been admitted to different private hospitals in the city. Bengal had reported eight new Covid cases last week. With cases of the Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1 on the rise across several countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) has designated it as a “variant of interest” separate from its ancestor BA.2.86 that is commonly referred to as Pirola.

Incidentally, three Covid-related deaths have been reported recently from Kerala and two from Karnataka, though their connection with the JN.1 hasn’t yet been established. Following the incident, the Union Health Ministry has directed all the states and union territories to take precautionary measures.

State health secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam has already held meetings with the Chief Medical Officer of Health in all the districts and the superintendents of various medical colleges. State health secretary had recently held a Covid review meeting with the Union Health Ministry.