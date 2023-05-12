Covid infection rate dips below 7% from 10%

kolkata: The Covid curve that had taken an upturn in April has gone down in May. The infection rate which was registered at around 10 per cent in April has gone down below 7 per cent. Out of 23 districts, more than 11 districts have seen a significant drop in covid cases in the past few weeks.



State government has also decided to construct permanent Covid units at different health facilities for the better management of covid in case of a further surge.

According to sources, more than Rs 307 crore has been sanctioned by the health department for strengthening infrastructure.

The sudden surge in cases recently pushed the health department to strengthen the infrastructure.

Although the cases have gone down, the department is still in the process of strengthening the state-run health establishments to tackle further surge in the future.

The department has decided to provide some new equipment to the ENT department of the SSKM Hospital, including a cardiac monitor with a defibrillator, syringe pump (pediatric type) and ultrasonography machine. About Rs 18 lakh has been sanctioned in favour of West Bengal Medical Service Corporation Ltd. for the procurement of 10 platelet incubator-cum-agitator for the management of Covid patients.