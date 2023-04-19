Covid: Fresh guidelines issued, people asked to wear masks

kolkata: With a sudden surge in daily Covid cases, the state Health department on Tuesday issued guidelines giving a detailed outline as to what people should follow. People have been asked to wear masks while visiting crowded places.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday directed the Health department to come up with certain instructions so that a further transmission of coronavirus can be checked. Health department acted promptly and published the advisory on Tuesday.

It said that crowd or mass gathering should be avoided as far as possible especially by the elderly, children and pregnant women and also those having comorbidities.

If someone is compelled to enter into crowded areas, he/she should use a proper mask irrespective of age, reads the advisory. People are also advised to wash hands with soaps and water more frequently. People should cover their face in case of sneezing, coughing. Those who are developing fever with sore throat, cough, cold have been advised to take Covid test.

If someone turns positive, he/she should stay in isolation, the advisory said.

If a Covid patient complains about shortness of breath, he/she should be admitted to a hospital. People are also advised not to take antibiotics or cough syrup without medical advice. The department has also published a helpline number-14416.

Around 90 fresh Covid cases have been reported in the past 24 hours. On Monday, 121 new cases were found and 80 on Sunday.

The weekly positivity rate in three districts has already gone past 10 per cent. Kolkata, with a weekly positivity of 13 per cent, is trailed by Kalimpong and Darjeeling, with positivity rates of 12.5 per cent and 10.1 per cent, respectively.

The last time Bengal had a similar number of active cases was in October-end.

A senior official said that the situation is under control because only a handful of them are requiring hospital care. While three districts have positivity above 10 per cent, it is above 5 per cent in five districts, including North 24-Parganas and Howrah.

People should not however panic unnecessarily because the infection is now in the endemic stage and most people will end up getting only mild symptoms.

But the vulnerable population needs to take all precautions, the official added.