Covid: City reports nearly 300 cases; ‘nothing to fear at this juncture’

Kolkata: Deputy Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Atin Ghosh said on Monday that the number of Covid affected people in the city is nearly 300 but hospitalisation has been only two to three per cent. “The Covid variant that is presently prevalent can spread rapidly; however it hardly has a fatal effect. The few patients presently hospitalised are elderly ones who are being released within two or three days. People should be aware and there is nothing to fear at this juncture,” Ghosh said. He claimed that this variant is affecting the upper respiratory tract. People are experiencing fever accompanied with cough and cold. If tests are conducted, more people will be found to be Covid positive. He advised people to sanitise hands, wear masks and maintain physical distancing to the best extent possible. “Wearing masks has become a practice on the part of some people after Covid. Masks not only prevent Covid but other diseases too,” he added.

Speaking about dengue, Ghosh said that the total people affected is around 89 which is more or less the same as that of the corresponding period last year. “We are also destroying mosquito breeding pockets as soon as we find any,” said a KMC’s Health department official.