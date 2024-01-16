Covid cases: ‘People should take test if suffering from fever’

Kolkata: Covid cases are on the rise in Bengal with JN.1 variant becoming the predominant Covid strain in the state.



According to the Union Health Ministry figure, as many as 1,200 JN.1 affected patients have been detected across the country of which around 96 were from Bengal. Apart from the elderly people with comorbidities, most of the people are complaining about mild fever, cold and cough when infected, a senior health official said.

The official also said that people are not coming out to undergo a test. He also stated that people should take a test if they are suffering from fever. According to Union Health Ministry data, around 272 Covid positive samples were sent to the National Institute of Biomedical Genomics in Kalyani on January 8. Out of 272 Covid samples, around 96 were found positive with JN.1. The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) on Saturday said that a total of 1,200 cases of Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1 have been reported in the country so far with Nagaland becoming the latest of the 17 states and Union territories to have detected its presence.

Fatalities have been reported from states like Kerala, Karnataka, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu. In Bengal, no fatality has been reported so far.

A senior health official said that JN.1 prevalence in Bengal is still lower than that of southern states. The prevalence of JN.1 may go up here when more sequencing data emerges, the official added.