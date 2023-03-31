Coveted FIPRESCI honour for Aparajito

Kolkata: It’s been almost a year that Aparajito, the Bengali film on the making of Satyajit Ray’s iconic Pather Panchali had released but the laurels continue to pour in. Now, the film has won the coveted FIPRESCI (Fédération Internationale de la Presse Cinématographique) or International Critics Award for the Best Indian Film at the recently-concluded 14th Bengaluru International Film Festival.



From being screened at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), London Film Festival (LIFF) to winning the special jury award at the 2022 BRICS Film Festival, there’s no stopping Aparajito.

Lead actor Jeetu Kamal, who won accolades for his charismatic transformation as Satyajit Ray in Aparajito is elated. “I think it’s all about teamwork,” he said.

Interestingly, a poll held by the India chapter of the International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI) had decided the top 10 films in the history of Indian cinema and Satyajit Ray’s Pather Panchali has topped the list.

Meanwhile, popular Bangladeshi actress Jaya Ahsan’s Nakshi Kathar Jamin also won the third-best film award in the Asian competition category at the Bengaluru International Film Festival.

Nakshi Kanthar Jamin was also nominated for the UNESCO Gandhi Medal Award at the 53rd International Film Festival of India last year.

Post Aparajito, Jeetu is looking forward to starting shooting for director Arun Roy’s Aranyer Din Ratri with Sohini Sarkar, Arna Mukhopadhyay, Kinjal Nanda and Anushka Chakraborty. The film is based on Sunil Gangopadhyay’s acclaimed book.