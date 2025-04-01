Cousins injured in roof top fall while filming reels

Raiganj: Two boys, cousins, Isrile Rabbani (14) and Mobaraque Hossain (17), sustained serious injuries after falling from a rooftop while making reels on a mobile phone in Badobarua, Raiganj, North Dinajpur district, on Sunday. Both are currently receiving treatment at Raiganj Government Medical College & Hospital.

The incident occurred when the boys were filming on the roof of a relative’s house. The railing gave way, resulting in the fall. They suffered injuries on the chest, head, legs and shoulders. The community is deeply concerned about the dangers associated with creating reels.

Rafiqul Mahammad, father of Isrile Rabbani, recounted the events: “Both the boys went to the rooftop to make a reel. During the activity, they fell after the railing broke. Locals immediately rescued them and brought them to Raiganj Medical College & Hospital. Their conditions are stated to be serious.”

Amit Acharjee, a local resident, stated: “In the last few years, many youths lost their lives while making reels in our state. It is time for parents and educators to educate children about the risks involved in such activities.” Acharjee further stated that it is a stark reminder of the potential hazards of unsupervised social media content creation among youths.

Parents and teachers should counsel children on safety measures to prevent similar accidents.