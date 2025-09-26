Courtyard by Marriott Siliguri unveils Durgotsav 7.0

Siliguri: Courtyard by Marriott Siliguri has announced the seventh edition of its iconic Durgotsav – Durga Puja Mahabhoj, promising the city’s grandest festive dining experience from September 28 to October 2.

The celebration brings together the rich flavours of Bengal with two unique offerings. At Siliguri Kitchen, guests can indulge in the city’s largest Puja buffet, featuring classics like Mutton Kosha, Kuchu Patta Chingri Bhapa, Posto Murgi, and the nostalgic Russell Street Chaat. Meanwhile, Cinnamon Terrace offers a refined unlimited Mahabhoj Thali, complete with Shukto, Dhakai Elish, Bati Chingri, Chicken Dak Bungalow, and Kolkata-style biryani.

Adding to the festivities, a special Midnight Buffet (Sept 29 – Oct 1) at Cinnamon Terrace will extend the celebrations with late-night favourites. Traditional Bengali desserts such as Rasogulla, Mishti Doi, and Gobindo Bhog Payesh will complete the feast.

“Every dish is crafted with authenticity and festive flair to capture the spirit of Durga Puja,” said Muskan Lohia, marketing and communications executive.