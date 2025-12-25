Courtyard by Marriott Siliguri preps grand NY countdown

Siliguri: Courtyard by Marriott Siliguri is all set to ring in the New Year with what promises to be the city’s most spectacular celebration, New Year Countdown 2025, scheduled for December 31 from 7:00 pm onwards. The luxury hotel will host the festivities across three areas of the hotel — Siliguri Kitchen, Cinnamon Terrace, and the Teesta Grand Banquet.

Designed to cater to families, couples, and party enthusiasts alike, the celebration will feature live bands, gourmet buffet spreads, premium beverages, exciting lucky draws, and a high-energy countdown to welcome 2026.

Siliguri Kitchen will host a lively poolside gala with a family-friendly ambience, featuring live music by Ujjwal & The Roots, a lavish buffet, lucky draw prizes, and complimentary beverage vouchers.

Cinnamon Terrace — the city’s highest rooftop venue — will offer a luxury dining affair with unlimited premium beverages, an elaborate buffet, and a power-packed performance by The Malhar Band, complemented by panoramic views of the city.

Meanwhile, the Teesta Grand Banquet will transform into a high-octane party zone with DJ Wasim, DJ Nihan, and DJ Arzoo spinning tracks late into the night.

Speaking about the event, Muskan Lohia, marketing & communication executive, said the aim is to offer something special for everyone through three distinct celebrations. Packages start at Rs. 1,999 onwards.