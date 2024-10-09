Courtyard by Marriott, Siliguri offers ‘grandest feast’

Siliguri: Celebrating the vibrant spirit of Durga Puja with an exquisite dining experience, Siliguri Kitchen and Cinnamon Terrace, Courtyard by Marriott, Siliguri is offering a lavish buffet. The event will be held on October 9 to October 13 from 12 pm to 4 pm and 7 pm to 12 midnight. The midnight buffet from 12:30 am till 2 am will be available on October 11 and 12.



The buffet brims with traditional dishes such as Mutton Kosha, Kuchu Patta Chingri Bhapa, Posto Murgi, Sorse Posto Diye Potol, Gach Pathar Kalia, Dhokar Dalna and Chenar Mohima. The live station features Bhaja, Bhorta, Bhapa and the signature Russell Street Chaat.

For a more exclusive dining experience, the Cinnamon Terrace offers an unlimited Table D’Hôte (TDH) menu with dishes like Aloo Posto, Shukto, Bhaja Moong Dal, Potoler Dorma, Dhakai Elish, Bati Chingri, Sorse Bhapa, Chicken Dak Bungalow, Kolkata Chicken Biryani and Kochi Pathar Jhol.

The desserts include Rasogulla, Gobindo Bhog Payesh and Misti Doi, all paired with refreshing mocktails and exclusive beverage offers to elevate your festive experience.