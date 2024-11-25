Courtyard by Marriott, Siliguri holds cake-mixing ceremony

Siliguri: Courtyard by Marriott, Siliguri, marked the beginning of the festive season on November 21 with its annual cake-mixing ceremony, a cherished tradition that brought together guests, staff and the hotel’s culinary team for an afternoon of holiday spirit, flavour and community. Held at the picturesque Poolside Lawn, the event

combined the joy of holiday preparations with an indulgent hi-tea experience.

The ceremony was led by the hotel team, who guided attendees through the delightful process of mixing an aromatic assortment of dried fruits, nuts and spices, all soaked in a variety of spirits.

This festive ritual, rooted in European customs, symbolises the joy and generosity of the season, as the ingredients are prepared for the Christmas cakes that will be enjoyed in the coming weeks.

This year’s celebration was even more special, as it also marked the one-year anniversary of Cinnamon Terrace, the city’s highest rooftop restaurant, which has become a favorite destination for breathtaking views and extraordinary dining experiences.