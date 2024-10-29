Courtyard by Marriott celebrates 10th anniversary of ‘Road to Give’

Siliguri: Courtyard by Marriott celebrated the 10th anniversary of “Road to Give”, an initiative championed by the Marriott India Business Council.

Over the past decade, “Road to Give” has mobilised thousands of Marriott associates across India, Nepal, Bhutan and Sri Lanka to run, walk, ride for various charitable causes. This year, the event featured a 5-kilometer marathon, where participants united in the spirit of movement, community and hope.

The marathon was organised on October 26 from the hotel located at Mallaguri, Siliguri. This year, they focused on raising Rs 1.20 crore for Rising Star Outreach of India, an NGO based in Chennai, that empowers those affected by leprosy through vocational training.