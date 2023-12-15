Courts must not make stray observations: SC

Kolkata: The Supreme Court on Friday observed that courts should not make stray observations during the course of hearing and that Enforcement Directorate (ED) should strictly act in accordance with law in connection with a plea filed by TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.



The court was hearing an application for directions preferred by Banerjee pointing out the remarks made during the course of the hearing in the TET 2014 alleged scam. The apex court further observed that he is free to challenge any order before the Division Bench of Calcutta High Court and directed that the ED should only follow the letter of law.

The matter was heard by the Bench of Justice Sanjeev Khanna and Justice SVN Bhatti. In an earlier hearing of the matter, the Bench had not interfered with the orders of Calcutta High Court but observed that ED has to work according to law.