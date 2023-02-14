Court staff cease work; only urgent cases disposed of

kolkata: Several litigants faced problems as court staff sat on a pen-down protest across the state on Monday. According to sources, urgent cases, including bail matters were, however, being disposed of.



However, the fate of pending cases for the day will be decided on Tuesday. Sources claimed that the situation might be fixed by Tuesday. The strike demanding Dearness Allowance (DA) has taken place in almost all the courts in the state, and also in government offices.

It has been claimed that a letter was sent to the state Chief Secretary in advance informing the state about the strike on Monday. The protesters are demanding that the DA should be paid. They also demanded transparent recruitment in all vacant posts. The strike was called from 10 am to 5 pm.

The case on DA is currently at Supreme Court and it will be heard on March 15. The case will be heard by the Division Bench of Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice Hrishikesh Roy.