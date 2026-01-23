Court sentences man to life for 2020 murder

BALURGHAT: A Fast Track Court of the Dakshin Dinajpur District Court on Thursday sentenced an accused to life imprisonment in connection with a murder case that took place in 2020. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict, Ram Das and directed him to undergo an additional one year of simple imprisonment in default of payment of the fine.

According to the prosecution, the incident occurred on December 17, 2020, under Tapan Police Station area, when Nikhil Das was returning home with his wife Sarbani Das from Gurail bus stand.

The accused, Ram Das, allegedly attacked him on the head with an axe over a long-standing personal grudge. Nikhil succumbed to injuries at Balurghat District Hospital.

Following Sarbani’s complaint, police arrested Ram Das. On Tuesday, a Fast Track Court convicted him under Section 302 IPC and on Thursday sentenced him to life imprisonment with a fine.