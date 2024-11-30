Court rejects CBI chargesheet in RG Kar corruption case over lack of ‘state approval’

Kolkata: The CBI’s first chargesheet in the RG Kar Hospital corruption case was rejected by the court due to the absence of required permission from the state to proceed against a state government employee.

Nearly two months after the chargesheet filed by the CBI in RG Kar rape and murder case, the Central agency filed its first chargesheet in connection with the RG Kar corruption case on Friday at the Alipore Court.

After submitting the chargesheet containing about 100 pages along with about 1000 pages of documents CBI mentioned the names of former principal of RG Kar Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, his bodyguard, Afsar Ali and others who were arrested earlier. After submitting the chargesheet before the magistrate, it was found that the permission from the state government before adding the names of Sandip along with Senior Resident Doctor, Asish Pandey who was also arrested by the CBI was not there.

As per the rules, before adding the name of any state government employee, the investigating agency must obtain permission.

In this case, the CBI did not take the needed permission from the state government for adding the names of Sandip and Pandey in the charge sheet.

Controversy cropped up about how an investigating agency like the CBI forgot to obtain permission from the state government. There had been widespread demands from all sections of society for a swift investigation into the RG Kar Hospital cases. Numerous rallies were also held at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake, urging a speedy probe and trial.

Interestingly, in the chargesheet, it has been alleged that Sandip used to arrange government tenders for a few fixed agencies against a large amount of money.