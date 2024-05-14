Court rejects BJP leader’s bail plea, sends her to 7-day jail custody

Kolkata: The Basirhat Sub-Divisional Court on Tuesday refused bail to BJP leader Piyali Das who has instead been sent to jail for seven days.



It was learnt that Das surrendered in Basirhat Sub-Divisional Court on Tuesday.

There were allegations against her of getting women in Sandeshkhali to sign on white papers.

The court rejected the bail plea and sent her to seven days judicial custody. When questioned by the media, Das said that the allegations against her are false and that there is no evidence to support those allegations. She alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scared of losing her chair which has forced her to frame Das in such “false cases”.

TMC had asked the Election Commission (EC) to direct the police to initiate criminal proceedings against the National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma and other BJP leaders, including Piyali Das, for several alleged criminal offences, including criminal conspiracy and intimidation, committed against women in Sandeshkhali and electorates in general. The party claimed that such an act of obtaining a signature on blank paper through coercion to file a false rape complaint, “is not only an abuse of law and power, but also amounts to offences of forgery, cheating, fraud, criminal intimidation and criminal conspiracy.

The exploitation of women for political gain is a reprehensible tactic that undermines their rights and dignity.

Such manipulation not only violates the rights of these women but also damages the integrity of democratic institutions”.