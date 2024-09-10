Court rejects bail plea in gang rape, viral video case

Jalpaiguri: The Jalpaiguri division bench of the Calcutta High Court has dismissed the bail plea of Sanjay Roy, the main accused in the gang rape of a special needs woman and the subsequent circulation of her video.

On Monday, the bench comprising Justice Harish Tandon and Justice Apurba Sinha Roy ruled against the bail request.

The incident had occurred on January 20 in the Jalpaiguri district, where six individuals allegedly took advantage of the victim’s family being away; sexually assaulted the 22-year-old special needs woman, and filmed the act.

The accused later shared the video. The victim’s family filed a formal complaint on January 22, leading the police to register a case.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Chottu Roy stated: “After an investigation, the police arrested six persons, producing them in Jalpaiguri District Court. Two minors among the accused were referred to Juvenile Court.

The case for the remaining accused is ongoing in Jalpaiguri District Court.”

Special Assistant Public Prosecutor Saikat Chattopadhyay added: “Sanjay Roy had applied for bail in July. During the hearing, the bench reviewed key evidence, including the victim’s confidential statement and the mobile device used to record the video.

Following 30 minutes of examination, the bench rejected Roy’s bail plea.”