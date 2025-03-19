Court orders reinvestigation, man’s body exhumed two years after death

ALIPURDUAR: The Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench of the Calcutta High Court has ordered reinvestigation into the death of a 21-year-old man. His body was exhumed for autopsy on Tuesday, nearly two years after his death. The case falls under Jaigaon Police Station, near the India-Bhutan border.

According to sources, Asmad Ali, a resident of Guabari, Jaigaon, went to Bhutan for work in January 2023. On April 25 that year, his family was informed that he had died by suicide.

His body was returned the next day and buried at Guabari cemetery. No case was registered at the time.

However, Asmad’s mother, Achiran Bibi, suspected foul play and repeatedly sought an investigation, but her requests were ignored. She later moved the court, which ordered a reinvestigation. Following the directive, Jaigaon police registered an unnatural death case.

The Alipurduar ACJM Court then ordered the body’s exhumation for forensic analysis. On Tuesday, police exhumed the body as per the court’s order.

Confirming the development, Alipurduar District Superintendent of Police Y. Raghuvamshi stated: “The exhumation process is being carried out as per the court’s orders. Once the body is retrieved, a decision will be made regarding the location for the autopsy.”