Court grants interim protection to BJP’s 47 winning candidates of Nandigram Panchayats

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court is learnt to have granted an interim protection upto August 12 to about 47 winning candidates of BJP in 17 Panchayats of Nandigram I and II blocks after these candidates moved the court in fear that they might get arrested by the police so as to stop them from forming Panchayat boards.



The development comes in the wake of clashes that are being reported from districts over formation of Panchayat boards. The BJP candidates of both the blocks of Nandigram had moved the court as they suspect the police may arrest them to stop them from forming Panchayat boards there. These candidates had also asked for central forces protection. The court is learnt to have said that on the day of formation of boards (August 11), these candidates be provided security by central force personnel to ensure they can peacefully complete the process of board formation.

Earlier, BJP leader and leader of Opposition in Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari had also moved the high court seeking protection before the Panchayat elections. The court had then stayed all processes to file an FIR against Adhikari. However, later a division bench of the high court had set aside that order. This happened after a PIL was filed in the court and subsequently the court had said that an FIR can be filed against Adhikari by the police. Suvendu finally moved the apex court which stayed the order by the division bench.