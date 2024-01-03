Court dismisses CID plea for voice sample collection of Justice Amrita Sinha’s husband

Kolkata: The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate’s (ACJM) Court, Bidhannagar on Tuesday dismissed the prayer of voice sample collection of Justice Amrita Sinha’s husband Protap Chandra Dey.



Earlier, the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had served Dey a notice to provide his voice sample for the purpose of investigation after taking necessary order from the concerned court.

On Tuesday, Dey’s lawyer Tapas Mukhopadhyay submitted a petition before the ACJM, Bidhannagar stating that the order of taking his voice sample was passed ex-party without hearing his version. Also, he does not agree or give consent for taking his voice sample.

After the hearing, the order was initially kept reserved by the ACJM, Bidhnnagar. Later, the prayer was mentioned by the court as redundant on the ground of Dey not agreeing to provide his voice sample.