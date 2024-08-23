Court allows CBI to conduct polygraph tests on Sandip Ghosh, 5 others

Kolkata: A court in Kolkata has allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI’s) plea for conducting a polygraph test on the former principal of RG Kar College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh and five other students, colleagues of the victim, who were also accused in her alleged rape



and murder.

While the application by the CBI has been allowed, the Sealdah Court has not yet set a date for conducting the polygraph test of the parties.

Sources said that on Thursday, Ghosh appeared before the CBI officers for the seventh consecutive day at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake.

CBI officers took Ghosh and five others to Sealdah Court in the afternoon to submit the appeal.

As per norms, the polygraph test cannot be done without the consent of the person. However, the polygraph test reportedly is not admissible in any court. But it sometimes helps the investigating officers in their probe.

Earlier CBI had appealed for accused Sanjoy Roy’s polygraph test which is still pending at the Sealdah Court as his consent is necessary despite the court reportedly allowing the appeal.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court directed the lower court to decide and pass an order regarding Roy’s polygraph test by Friday afternoon.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sandip Ghosh was removed from the post of principal of Calcutta National Medical College & Hospital following the demand placed by the junior doctors.