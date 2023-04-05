‘Court accepted criminal defamation case against three Left leaders’

Following the recent war of words between TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh and CPI(M) leader Shatarup Ghosh, the former has shared that his “criminal defamation” case against three CPI(M) leaders has been accepted by the court and alleged that the Left leaders are stooping so low that they are now abusing family members, forgetting all courtesy in politics.

Kunal Ghosh on Wednesday took to his Twitter handle and wrote that his defamation case against three CPI(M) leaders Shatarup Ghosh, Md Salim and Biman Bose has been accepted by the Metropolitan Magistrate court in Kolkata.

His tweet read: “After hearing, LD CMM, Kolkata today accepted and allowed my criminal defamation case against Satarup Ghosh, Biman Bose, MD Salim. My lawyer was Ayan Chakraborty.The case will further be continued in LD 19 MM court.” To convey how important the matter is to him, Kunal further wrote on his Facebook page that he was present at the hearing in a wheelchair.

The reason which led Kunal to file the criminal defamation suit was a remark by Shatarup Ghosh who allegedly referred to Kunal as a “test-tube baby” in retaliation to Kunal’s jibe at him for purchasing a Rs 22 lakh car. Kunal alleged that Shatarup also attacked him by saying his father may have some illegitimate child.

Kunal said that since Shatarup made such comments while sitting at the CPI(M) headquarters at Alimuddin Street, senior CPI(M) leaders Md Salim and Biman Bose have to take responsibility for this. He said neither of these Left leaders condemned the remarks made by Shatarup. Instead, Md Salim allegedly supported the act.

Kunal further said that he will lodge another case but questioned how the Left leaders could stoop to this level where they are resorting to verbal attacks against family members, in politics. He said that the former CPI(M) leader Anil Biswas would have never allowed such activities. He said that in politics there will always be arguments and debates but that does not mean one can straightaway abuse someone’s parents.