Course on AI, Data Science to start from June 16 at Jadavpur University

kolkata: The Centre for Microprocessor Application for Training Education and Research (CMATER) of Jadavpur University has started offering a 6-month certificate course on Artificial Intelligence and Data Science. The course will start from June 16 this year.



It will cost students Rs 20,000 but for applicants who are studying some other course in Jadavpur University, the cost has been reduced to Rs 16,000. It can only take in 30 applicants.

Anyone who has completed Class XII can apply for this course, which will be held two days a week, Friday and Saturday from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm and 5:30 pm-7:30 pm respectively. The admissions will be given on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The classes are held at the Department of Computer Science and Engineering in Jadavpur University and aims to cover topics including fundamentals of artificial intelligence, introduction of data science, python programming, machine learning and applications and projects on emerging areas in AI and Data Science.

These two subjects have become extremely popular amongst students. Keeping in mind its relevance in today’s time, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is also keen on introducing these two subjects for students of classes XI-XII for academic year 2023-24.

They are taking help from the Jadavpur University’s Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) department to train teachers of the schools where these two subjects will be introduced.

According to a senior Council official, the CSE will also be providing their lab for the training, which will be given both in theory as well as practical. These training may be given in the month of June or July.

The WBCHSE president Chiranjib Bhattacharjee, who is also the Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Jadavpur University had earlier said that both the subjects are contemporary and will prove beneficial for students who wish to study science or engineering as further education. Artificial intelligence is effective in various fields like mobile phones, televisions, smart cars and even for catching fake news, Bhattacharya reiterated, while adding: “AI application is everywhere. Basic concepts should be introduced.”