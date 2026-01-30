Courage vital for police, says acting DGP Rajeev Kumar

Kolkata: Acting Director General of Police (DGP) of West Bengal Rajeev Kumar on Thursday said courage is the foremost quality of a police force, stressing the need to remain firm while taking difficult decisions.



Speaking at a joint farewell programme organised by the Kolkata Police and West Bengal Police at the Alipore Body Guard Lines, Kumar said police personnel often face challenging situations and must display courage to overcome them. He said courage means standing steady and remaining resolute in one’s decisions.

Kumar also highlighted the strategic and geopolitical significance of West Bengal, noting that it shares international borders with Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh. According to him, any incident in neighbouring countries or the northeastern states has a direct impact on Bengal. Recalling his tenure, the acting DGP referred to how the state police dealt with the Maoist problem and praised the efforts of the state and Kolkata Police during Durga Puja and the Gangasagar event.

A 1989-batch IPS officer, Kumar received the Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2005 and the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2015.