Couplings of Howrah-Mumbai mail detaches

Kolkata: Couplings between second and third coach of Howrah-Mumbai Mail got detached on Friday near Uluberia leading to a delay of five hours. According to a source, there was an electrical socket damage as well and the coach had to be replaced.

The incident took place at around 9:30 pm. The incident induced panic amongst the passengers. According to a news agency, the passengers protested and alleged that incidents like this took place due to lack of maintenance.

Due to the incident, the train movement on Howrah-Kharagpur Up line was disrupted for some time.