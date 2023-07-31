Couple killed in road accident

A couple was killed in a road accident on Circular Garden Reach (CGR) Road on Sunday afternoon after a minibus hit a scooter.

The deceased persons, identified as Md. Kalim (20) and Reshma Khatoon (19) of Garden Reach area, were allegedly riding a two-wheeler without wearing helmets.

According to police, on Sunday, at around 12:45 pm, the accident took place near N S Dock number 8 on CGR Road. Kalim was riding a scooter while Khatoon was on the pillion. It is alleged that Kalim tried to overtake the minibus from its left in a rash and negligent manner. Somehow, the minibus driver failed to notice the scooter and both the vehicles collided side by side. As a result, Kalim and Khatoon fell on the road and suffered multiple injuries. Locals rushed them to SSKM Hospital where they were declared brought dead.

Police sources informed that despite two-wheeler riders without helmets being prosecuted regularly, a section of the people, mainly the younger generation, refuses to wear helmets and obey traffic rules.

“In maximum accident cases, two-wheeler riders are saved due to their helmets. But if people are not aware of the consequences, what can be done,” said a traffic cop.