Couple held over ‘trafficking of minor girls, women’

Kolkata: The Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Kolkata Police Detective Department has arrested a couple from Kalyani in Nadia district in connection with a case of Immoral Trafficking.

According to police, earlier during the month of September, last year, six persons were arrested from a brothel in Burtolla area and had rescued nine minor girls along with two women. During the raid at 4/A, Gulu Ostagar Lane in Burtolla police had found nine trafficked minor girls.

Two more women, also victims of trafficking, were rescued during the operation.

Among the six arrested, a couple, identified as Saraswati Banerjee and Amit Banerjee, were found to be running a prostitution racket, with traffickers supplying the victims.

Police had also arrested four traffickers from there as well. After this raid, the duo identified as Sathi Biswas alias Tina of Kalyani and Tanmoy Das of Muchipara, had gone underground.

Despite cops knowing about them, they failed to trace the couple. Recently, police from its sources and technical assistance spotted them in Kalyani.

On Monday, they were picked up from a cafeteria in Kalyani. While interrogating them, police reportedly came to know about two brothel owners as well, for whom they used to traffic minor girls and women.