Couple held for killing their daughter

BALURGHAT: A couple was arrested for killing their daughter in South Dinajpur district. While the father was held for killing the Class XII student, identified as Rumpa Roy, the mother was arrested for misleading the police personnel.

On March 9, the body of Rumpa was recovered from a house located in South Dinajpur’s Kanthalhat area under Maligao Panchayat of Kushmandi police station. After the incident, there was confusion about the cause of death. Rumpa's mother Monika claimed that the girl was crying while talking to someone on the phone at night. Later her body was recovered from the house.

Several inconsistencies emerged in the statement of father Ajay and mother Monika. Later, Monika admitted that her husband Ajay had killed

their daughter.